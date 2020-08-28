Oklahoma governor extends emergency, ensures new voting rule

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt extended a statewide emergency declaration on Friday, ensuring Oklahoma voters can cast absentee ballots in November without having their ballots notarized or witnessed by two people.

Because the state of emergency will be in place within 45 days of the election, voters who cast their ballots by mail will only need to include a photocopy of their photo identification or their voter registration card.

The state of emergency due to COVID-19 has been in place since March 15. The declaration, among other things, authorizes state agencies to make emergency purchases, limits out-of-state travel for state workers and allows all occupational licenses to automatically extend.