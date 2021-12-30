Oklahoma court upholds death sentence in 2009 slayings

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the conviction and death sentence of a man on death row, ruling that the land in southwest Oklahoma where the murders were committed was not Indian Country because the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache Reservation there was formally disestablished by Congress.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the murder conviction and death sentence of 41-year-old Mica Martinez for the October 2009 slayings of Carl Miller, 64, and Martha Miller, 55, at their home in the Comanche County community of Cache.