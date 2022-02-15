Oklahoma Senate panel narrowly passes voucher-style proposal

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma would allow public funds to be used to pay for a student’s private- or home-school education under a bill that narrowly cleared its first legislative hurdle Tuesday.

The Senate Education Committee voted 8-7 for the bill called the Oklahoma Empowerment Act, with several Republicans joining Democrats in opposition. The bill now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee but likely faces stiff resistance in the House, where Republican House Speaker Charles McCall said last week he doesn't plan to grant it a hearing.