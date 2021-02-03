Oklahoma Senate panel approves 4 abortion bills, rejects 1

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma Senate panel approved four anti-abortion bills on Wednesday but defeated one far-reaching abortion measure that would give a fetus equal protection under the law.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee approved a so-called “ trigger bill ” that would make abortion illegal in Oklahoma if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion. At least 10 states have similar laws, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights.