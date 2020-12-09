Oklahoma City deputy police chief named Fresno police chief

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A longtime Oklahoma City police officer and administrator has been named police chief in Fresno, California.

Deputy Oklahoma City Chief Paco Balderrama was announced Tuesday as the new chief of the California city.

Oklahoma City said in a news release that Balderrama, 44, is a 22-year veteran who currently heads the department’s special operations unit. He's also a former public information officer.

Balderrama becomes the first Hispanic police chief of Fresno, according to Fresno Mayor Lee Brand. In Oklahoma City, Balderrama had been the first Hispanic deputy police chief in the department.

Balderrama will be sworn in Jan. 11, replacing Police Chief Andrew Hall, who is retiring.