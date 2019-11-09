Oil spill money for bird rookery off Louisiana coast

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly $10 million in 2010 oil spill money is rebuilding a barrier island bird rookery off Louisiana.

Work on Queen Bess Island had to wait for this year's nesting season to end in August and must finish by late February or early March, before the next nesting season.

The island supports Louisiana's third-largest brown pelican nesting colony. But its usable nesting area is now down to about 5 acres. The island also was heavily hit by oil from the Deepwater Horizon spill, but that's been cleaned, and birds are back.

Plans call for 30 acres of pelican habitat and 7 acres for smaller birds that nest on gravel, such as terns and skimmers.