Ohio virus cases continue soaring as governor weighs options

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The number of Ohio coronavirus cases has continued to spike despite pleas from the governor for people to help slow the spread.

The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio has risen over the past two weeks from 2,084 new cases per day on Oct. 22 to 3,748 new cases per day on Nov. 5, according to the COVID Tracking Hub.

The 7-day rolling average of the positivity rate in Ohio has also risen over the past two weeks from 4.96% on Oct. 22 to 7.93% on Nov. 5, according to the tracking hub.

The Health Department on Friday reported 5,008 probable and confirmed cases, another daily record high. Ohio has reported more than 240,000 probable and confirmed cases to date, including 5,494 deaths.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Thursday without providing details that he planned to announce additional measures soon to slow the spread of the virus. Ohio already has a statewide mask order, a limit— with exceptions — on gatherings over 10 people, and a ban on alcohol sales in bars and restaurants after 10 p.m.

“We’re going to do what we can do, wherever we can make an impact,” he said, calling the spread of the virus the number one threat to lives and to the economy.