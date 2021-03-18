Ohio governor sets dates to fill vacant congressional seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elections will be held in August and November to fill a vacant Ohio congressional seat following the appointment of U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed Fudge to head the agency. The Democrat, whose district includes parts of Akron and Cleveland, has been in Congress since 2008.