Ohio confirmed and probable virus-related deaths top 700

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio health officials are reporting that the number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with the coronavirus has topped 700.

The Ohio health department posted information Saturday indicating 671 confirmed deaths and 40 probable deaths for a total of 711.

The number of confirmed cases was 14,983, and with another 604 probable cases totaled 15,587.

