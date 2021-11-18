Ohio House Republicans again push anti-vaccine legislation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Private companies and public entities would be banned from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter a facility or conduct business, under new anti-vaccine legislation pushed by House Republicans on Thursday that would cover everything from privately run theaters to publicly-owned sports arenas.
In addition, schools could not prevent students from participating in activities based on their COVID-19 vaccination status, according to the legislation approved by the GOP-controlled House Commerce and Labor Committee on Thursday. It is now headed to the floor where it was expected to pass.