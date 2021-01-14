Ohio AG moves to block another $102M in FirstEnergy fees

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's top lawyer asked a court on Thursday to block FirstEnergy Corp. from collecting special fees from customers that were set up under a now-tainted nuclear bailout bill to allow the company to maintain record-high profits even if electricity sales dip.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost filed his motion in Franklin County Common Pleas Court, where a judge already has blocked fees that House Bill 6 established for bailing out two nuclear power plants operated by a former FirstEnergy subsidiary, Energy Harbor.