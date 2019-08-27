Officials say Rochester man intentionally exploded home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say an explosion that leveled an upstate New York home was intentionally caused by the former resident, whose body was found in the wreckage.

Rochester executive deputy chief Felipe Hernandez Jr. says 50-year-old Randal Jackson "directly and intentionally" caused the Aug. 21 explosion that also heavily damaged two nearby homes.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports that the home was sold at auction earlier this month after Jackson fought foreclosure for more than a year.

Hernandez says the home's indoor gas piping was tampered with, allowing gas to flow freely.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Jackson's death.

Hernandez says Jackson's dog, Dakota, was found tethered to a detached garage and is being cared for by a friend of Jackson.