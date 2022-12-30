Officials say Bolsonaro may have left Brazil for Florida

SAO PAULO (AP) — The office of Brazil's vice president says he has become acting president, an indication that President Jair Bolsonaro has left the country. An official document says Bolsonaro may be headed to Florida.

Bolsonaro's political nemesis, leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, is to be inaugurated Sunday. The press office of Bolsonaro’s Vice-President, Gen. Hamilton Mourão, confirmed he was acting as president. That would happen while Bolsonaro was traveling, meaning that he would skip the inauguration in a break with Brazilian tradition.