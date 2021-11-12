Officials eye Petersburg casino bid after failed referendum

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — After Richmond voters rejected the One Casino and Resort, new plans for casino development could be coming to Petersburg.

State Sen. Joe Morrissey, whose district includes the city, said he will begin drafting legislation to allow Petersburg to hold its own referendum on a casino, The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported. Petersburg officials say they’ve met with representatives of the rejected casino project to pitch alternate development sites about 20 minutes south of the original proposal.