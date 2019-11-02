Officials advise avoiding storm-damaged Adirondack trails

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state officials say hikers should avoid backcountry trails and summits throughout the Adirondacks because of extensive storm damage.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation says heavy rain caused major flooding that damaged roads throughout the Adirondacks Thursday night and Friday. High winds brought down trees and power lines.

The department expects downed trees will block trails and high water will make stream crossings impassible. Officials say footbridges may be washed out and rock slides are possible on summits.

Conditions are expected to be hazardous through the weekend.