Officials: Water to be restored after outage

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Water service is expected to return to residents and businesses in a large metropolitan area in Tennessee.

News outlets report that large sections of Chattanooga and Hamilton County have had little to no water due to a water main break that occurred Thursday night.

The 36-inch (91-centimeter) water main is one of the largest in the area's water system. It's unclear what caused the break.

As of Saturday morning, Tennessee American Water Co. announced that repairs were complete and would soon reopen valves. Areas in higher elevation, however, might take longer to restore water.

The water company is asking residents to boil any water that would be used for consumption to kill bacteria that may have built up during the off period.