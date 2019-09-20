Officials: Tour bus crash near national park in Utah kills 4

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Officials say a tour bus has crashed near a national park in southern Utah, killing at least four people.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers said Friday that the crash on a highway near Bryce Canyon National Park also left a number of people seriously injured.

Corp. Chris Bishop says the crash was reported Friday morning, but he did not immediately have further details on the cause or the number of people involved.

Bryce Canyon is known for its distinctive landscape of narrow red-rock spires and is about 300 miles (480 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.