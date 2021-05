CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A person was found unconscious early Thursday in a Cedar Rapids apartment fire and rushed to a local hospital, city officials said.

Firefighters were called around 1 a.m. Thursday to the apartment complex, where an air conditioner unit on fire, The Gazette reported. Arriving firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the air conditioner opening and along the outside of the building.

An unconscious person was found on the floor of an apartment unit on the ground floor of the three-story building. Officials did not release the person's identity or give the person's medical condition.

No other injuries were reported. Fire officials are investigating to determine the cause of the fire.