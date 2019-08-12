Officials: Juvenile threats Jehovah's Witness in Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Dodge County sheriff's officials say a juvenile is responsible for threats made to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Beaver Dam.

Officials searched the hall Sunday with a bomb-sniffing dog after texts messages to elders alluding to blowing up the building and the congregation. No explosives were found.

Investigators were able to track down the juvenile suspect even though a phone with an unidentified number was used to send the text messages.

The State Journal reports the juvenile has confessed to sending the threats.

