Officials: 4 escape from Virginia prison satellite camp

HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — Four inmates escaped from a federal prison's satellite camp in Virginia, officials announced Saturday morning.
Inmates Corey Branch, Tavares Lajuane Graham, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw were discovered missing from the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg’s satellite camp in Hopewell, Virginia, around 1:45 a.m., the Federal Bureau of Prisons said in a news release. The minimum security facility houses 185 male offenders, officials said. Officials did not release any details about how the inmates escaped.