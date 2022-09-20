Official jailed in Las Vegas journalist killing due in court KEN RITTER, Associated Press Sep. 20, 2022 Updated: Sep. 20, 2022 12:32 a.m.
2 of5 FILE - Jeff German, host of "Mobbed Up," poses with Planet Hollywood, formerly the Aladdin, in the background on the Strip in Las Vegas, on June 2, 2021. Clark County Public Administrator Robert "Rob" Telles is due to be formally charged Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, with “premeditated” murder in the stabbing death of German, a Las Vegas investigative reporter who authorities said clawed and fought for his life when he was attacked outside his home. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) K.M. Cannon/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Las Vegas. A judge on Tuesday postponed the arraignment of Telles, who is accused of killing of 69-year-old Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) Bizuayehu Tesfaye/AP Show More Show Less
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A local elected official is due to face a judge on a murder charge Tuesday in the stabbing death of a Las Vegas investigative journalist who wrote articles critical of him and his managerial conduct.
Robert Richard Telles, the Clark County public administrator, has remained jailed without bail since his Sept. 7 arrest in the Sept. 2 slaying of veteran Las Vegas Review-Journal staff writer Jeff German.