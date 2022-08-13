Official: Over 50 deaths from seasonal floods in Sudan

CAIRO (AP) — Floods triggered by seasonal torrential rains in Sudan have killed more than 50 people and inundated over 8,170 homes since the rainy season started, a senior police official said Saturday.

Nineteen fatalities have been recorded in North Kordofan province, followed by Nile River province, which reported seven deaths, said Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, spokesman for Sudan’s National Council for Civil Defense. The western Darfur region, which has five provinces, reported 16 deaths, he added.