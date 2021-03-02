Official: California likely facing critically dry year March 2, 2021 Updated: March 2, 2021 4:02 p.m.
1 of9 Assisted by Ramesh Gautam, left and Anthony Burdock right, Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks the depth of the snowpack during the second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The survey found the snowpack at 56 inches deep with a water content of 21 inches. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks the depth of the snowpack during the second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The survey found the snowpack at 56 inches deep with a water content of 21 inches. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Assisted by Anthony Burdock, left, Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, measures the water content of the snowpack during the second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The survey found the snowpack at 56 inches deep with a water content of 21 inches. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, measures the water content of the snowpack during the second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The survey found the snowpack at 56 inches deep with a water content of 21 inches. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Assisted by Chris Orrock, left, Ramesh Gautam, and Anthony Burdock, Sean de Guzman, right, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, calculates the depth of the snowpack during the second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The survey found the snowpack at 56 inches deep with a water content of 21 inches. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Assisted by Anthony Burdock, left, Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks the depth of the snowpack during the second snow survey of the season at Phillips Station near Echo Summit, Calif., Tuesday, March. 2, 2021. The survey found the snowpack at 56 inches deep with a water content of 21 inches. Randall Benton/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California will likely face a critically dry year with much less runoff from the Sierra Nevada snowpack than normal and reservoirs that already are showing the impact of winter precipitation that is well below average, state water authorities said Tuesday.
The state Department of Water Resources’ latest survey via a network of electronic stations found the water content of the overall snowpack was 61% of the March 2 average and 54 percent of the average on April 1, when it is historically at its maximum.