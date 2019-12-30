Official: 1 dead, 1 burned in fire at historic campground

LAWNDALE, N.C. (AP) — A fire marshal in North Carolina says one person has died and a second person suffered burns in a building fire at a historic campground.

The fire and reported explosion happened Sunday morning at Brackett Cedar Park in Lawndale, news outlets reported. The injured person was airlifted to a burn center for treatment, the Cleveland County fire marshal told new outlets.

The flames spread quickly and the building is a total loss, according to Polkville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jerry Silver. The building had been used for decades as an event center.

“Back in the 60s and 70s, it was a huge landmark for political events,” Silver said. “A lot of family reunions, weddings and events here on Friday and Saturday nights.”

The names of the person hurt and the person killed haven't been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.