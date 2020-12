CANTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man is jailed after officials said he tried to grab the arm of a sheriff's deputy as he sped off from a traffic stop.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says a deputy had pulled a man over in Canton on Saturday afternoon when the deputy asked the man to get out of his car. Instead, the man grabbed the deputy's arm and started driving away. The deputy got unhooked after about 30 feet (9 meters) and wasn't injured.