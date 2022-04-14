Officer's state of mind a key factor in Michigan shooting

DETROIT (AP) — The fatal shooting of a Black man in Michigan raises questions about why a traffic stop turned into a foot chase and vigorous tussle before the motorist was killed by a police officer while facing the ground.
Patrick Lyoya, 26, was shot in the head in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on April 4. The city's new police chief took the unusual step of releasing videos of the violent confrontation over objections of the prosecutor, who will ultimately decide whether the white officer should be charged.