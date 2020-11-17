Officer pleads guilty to sex abuse of minor in mentor group

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A third Kentucky police officer who was involved with a now-defunct youth mentoring program pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing a juvenile female in the group.

Former Louisville Metro Police Officer Brad Schuhmann, 32, admitted in U.S. District Court in Louisville that he sexually abused a minor in the Explorer Scout Program in 2010, The Courier-Journal reported. The program was for youth aspiring to be in law enforcement.

A grand jury indicted Schuhmann Nov. 3 on a misdemeanor count of “deprivation of rights under color of law.” The indictment alleges Schuhmann “willfully deprived” a juvenile of “...the right not to have her bodily integrity violated by a person acting under color of law," according to the newspaper.

Schuhmann was an advisor in the department program at the time and had previously participated in it as well, prosecutors said. The Courier Journal reported that he admitted in court to meeting the girl through the program and interacting with her at her home and other locations in Louisville.

The civil rights violation is punishable by up to a year in prison. Federal prosecutors said Monday they would recommend a penalty toward the lower end of sentencing guidelines. Schuhmann will also have to register as a sex offender.

The ex-officer resigned earlier this month, police said.

Schuhmann’s attorney, Patrick Renn, said his client was accepting responsibility for actions which showed “bad judgement by a 21-, 22-year-old man.” Schuhmann declined to comment as he left the courtroom Monday, the Courier-Journal said.

Two other former officers are serving prison time on sexual abuse charges stemming from the program. Kenneth Betts was sentenced to 16 years on federal child pornography and enticement charges involving multiple victims. Brandon Wood was sentenced to almost 6 years in prison for attempted enticement of a teen.

The federal investigation remains ongoing, said U.S. attorney for the Western District of Kentucky Russell Coleman in a statement Monday