Officer fired for using Taser, punching man resisting arrest

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A suburban Denver police officer has been fired for repeatedly using a Taser and punching a man who was resisting arrest.

Aurora police announced the termination of Officer Robert Rosen Thursday for violating several of the department's policies, including not turning on his body camera, not trying to deescalate the situation and failing to document the justification for the force he used against the man on Aug. 10, 2020, at a supermarket. Prosecutors also investigated the incident, recorded by another officer's camera, but did not bring criminal charges, police said.