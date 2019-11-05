Officer fired after lying about underage drinking at party

WILTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer has been fired for lying about a party where there was underage drinking.

The Wilton Bulletin reports the Wilton Police Commission voted to terminate Officer Steven Zawacki on Oct. 16 following an internal affairs investigation.

According to the report of the investigation, Zawacki violated the department's standard for dishonesty or untruthfulness.

Zawacki reportedly responded to a noise complaint at a home where an 18-year-old resident was hosting a party for about 100 minors. Zawacki turned his body camera off after the resident admitted there was alcohol at the party.

The report says Zawacki didn't perform any substantive investigation at the residence and did not notify a supervisor about what was taking place.

The investigation also found Zawacki gave misleading information to two shift supervisors who questioned him.