MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A police officer picking debris out of an expressway in South Carolina died after he was stuck by a SUV, becoming the third law enforcement officer in the state to be killed in a traffic incident in the past two weeks, authorities said.

Horry County Police officer Melton “Fox” Gore stopped on state Highway 21 near state Highway 31 north of Myrtle Beach around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said.