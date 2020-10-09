Officer charged after suspect doused with pepper spray

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police officer faces an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge for allegedly using pepper spray on a suspect who was already in custody and wearing handcuffs, authorities said.

Somerville Officer Michael McGrath is scheduled to be arraigned next month, the Middlesex district attorney’s office said in a statement Friday.

“The complaint arises from an incident in which the officer allegedly deployed pepper spray on an individual who was in custody and who allegedly posed no threat to the officer," the statement said.

The encounter occurred on October 2019, but the city on Friday released surveillance video of the incident.

Mayor Joe Curtatone the video was released in the interest of transparency.

“Let me be perfectly clear, the City of Somerville and the Somerville Police Department do not and will not tolerate any unnecessary use of force,” Curtatone said.

McGrath had been placed on paid administrative leave with his police powers suspended within hours of the alleged assault, and is now on unpaid leave in light of the felony charge, authorities said.

McGarth is the president of the Somerville police union.

It was not clear if McGrath had an attorney.