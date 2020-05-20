Officer accused of hitting handcuffed man suspended with pay

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island police sergeant accused of striking a handcuffed man during an arrest has been suspended with pay.

Sgt. Joseph Hanley is charged with simple assault for hitting Rishod Gore, 28, of East Providence, several times, according to the Providence Police Department. Hanley appeared in court Tuesday.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute in Providence the night of April 19 and arrested Markese Davis, 28, of Woonsocket, who was charged with domestic disorderly, obstruction and resisting arrest, police said.

Police said Gore was present with several people who disrupted police and shouted during Davis's arrest. Officers later found and arrested Gore at which time Hanley allegedly struck him. Gore was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Chief Hugh Clements Jr. said body-cam footage from that night has been given to the attorney general's office as part of the investigation.

Hanley will remain on paid suspension until the department completes an internal investigation. It was unclear whether he had a defense attorney who could comment on his behalf.