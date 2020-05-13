Off-duty NYPD officer involved in fatal Long Island shooting

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty New York City police officer was involved in a fatal shooting on Long Island, authorities said Wednesday.

The Nassau County Police Department said a 25-year-old man was shot to death in front of a house in Farmingdale at about 8 p.m. Tuesday. A department spokesman said no further information was available Wednesday afternoon.

New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said his department was notified of the shooting involving one of its officers. “He was an NYPD officer that discharged his firearm,” Shea said at a virtual news briefing. “As a result of that discharge, an individual was struck in the head and killed.”

The names of the officer and the man who was shot were not released.

Shea referred further questions to the Nassau County district attorney's office, which referred questions to the New York state attorney general's office. A spokeswoman for Attorney General Letitia James said the office is evaluating whether the shooting falls within its jurisdiction.