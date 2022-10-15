This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
RIDGEFIELD — These days, the word "Grace" is often on the lips of former town resident Cody Keenan — a former speechwriter for former President Barack Obama. His 2-year-old-daughter Grace keeps him busy, and his memoir, with the same name, has just become a bestseller.
Keenan, who worked for Obama for 14 years, started his own speech writing company last year, called Fenway Strategies. He also teaches speech writing at Northwestern University.