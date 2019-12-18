OSHA teams up with state to combat substance abuse deaths

New Hampshire has created an alliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to combat the rise in deaths from substance abuse in the workplace.

The partnership is the next phase of “Recovery Friendly Workplace Initiative,” and will give OSHA access to more resources, WMUR-TV reported.

“We are at a crisis point. We are at this tipping point, and everybody has to be a part of this process,” Gov. Chris Sununu said.

According to the program, untreated addiction costs the state $2.3 billion per year.

“Our mission is to prevent workplace injuries, illnesses and fatalities. What we’re doing here today is expanding our outreach network,” said Tim Irving, an OSHA representative.