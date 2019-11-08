Nursing home settles allegations of improper care for $381k

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware nursing home operator has agreed to pay $381,000 to settle allegations of providing substandard and worthless services to residents.

The Delaware Department of Justice said Friday that the settlement resolves allegations that, from 2011 through 2017, Newark Manor Manor Nursing Home, also known as Premiere Healthcare Inc., persistently failed to provide adequate nursing care and supervision.

The allegations included failing to meet the required daily care hours, failing to supply prescribed medicines, failing to maintain hygiene standards and failing to protect residents from falls, burns and other hazards.

Newark Manor has agreed to pay $175,000 to Delaware's Division of Medicaid and Medical Assistance and spend $206,000 on capital improvements that will enhance resident care.

A two-year corporate integrity agreement also subjects Newark Manor to extensive compliance obligations.