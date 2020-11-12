Nurses don't back positive asymptomatic health care workers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Nurses Association says it does not support a move to allow health care workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 but do not have symptoms to remain on the job.

Gov. Doug Burgum supports the idea as part of an effort to ease stress both on hospitals and medical personnel trying to keep up with skyrocketing coronavirus cases in North Dakota.

The governor said hospital administrators asked for the action to be taken and interim State Health Officer Dirk Wilke amended an order to allow it to take effect.

The nurses association says guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the decision should be left to the COVID-19 positive nurse and she or he's willingness to work.

If a nurse believes she or he is not well enough to provide safe patient care and chooses not to work under these circumstances, employers should not retaliate against the nurse for making this decision, the association said.

All other measures to reduce the demand on the health care system and address staffing shortages should be used before implementing this particular strategy, according to the organization.