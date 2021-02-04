'Not like every time:' Beirut blast victims want the truth SARAH EL DEEB, Associated Press Feb. 4, 2021 Updated: Feb. 4, 2021 1:25 a.m.
BEIRUT (AP) — Days after a massive explosion ripped through Beirut’s port and disfigured the Lebanese capital, family members of some of the 211 people killed in the blast demanded an international probe.
It was a swift vote of no confidence in the authorities’ ability to investigate one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history and one of the nation’s most traumatic experiences.