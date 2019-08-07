https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/news/article/Not-again-Low-hanging-wire-closes-Old-Quarry-Road-14286491.php
Not again! Low-hanging wire closes Old Quarry Road
Photo: Stephen Coulter
Old Quarry Road in Ridgefield was closed at 7:15 a.m. due to a low-hanging wire.
Ridgefield police have set up traffic detours at the intersection of Grove Street and Old Quarry Road and Old Quarry Road and Ligi’s Way.
Fire crews are also on the scene providing assistance.
Eversource has been called to the scene.
This marks the fourth closure due to utility problems in two weeks at the construction site.
View Comments