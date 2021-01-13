Nostalgia for old era challenges Tunisia's democratic gains FRANCESCA EBEL, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 2:42 a.m.
FILE - In this April 9, 2012 file photo, a Tunisian woman holds a poster of her martyr son named Helmi Manaai, written under the photo, during a protest in Tunis. Since winning a parliamentary seat in 2019, Tunisian lawmaker Abir Moussi has become one of the country's most popular, and most controversial, politicians, riding a wave of nostalgia for a more stable and prosperous time, just as Tunisia marks 10 years since protesters overthrew autocratic former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. Since 2011, Tunisia has been plagued by sinking wages, growing joblessness and worsening public services. Unemployment has risen amid the coronavirus pandemic from 15% to 18%. Attempts to migrate to Europe by sea have soared.
MONASTIR, Tunisia (AP) — Flanked by columns of private security, Tunisian lawmaker Abir Moussi recently swept onto a stage to address an adoring crowd at a rally filled with symbols evoking the North African country’s past.
Since winning a parliamentary seat in 2019, Moussi has become one of the country’s most popular — and most controversial — politicians, riding a wave of nostalgia for a more stable and prosperous time, just as Tunisia marks 10 years since protesters overthrew autocratic former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.