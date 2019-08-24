Northwest Oklahoma prison lockdown lifted after inmate fight

HELENA, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says the lock down of a northwest Oklahoma prison has ended and more than a dozen inmates were transferred after fights that injured four inmates this past week.

The agency said in a news release that the lock down was lifted Friday morning after being implanted following separate fights Wednesday inside the James Crabtree Correctional Center in Helena, about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.

Department spokeswoman Jessica Brown said two inmates were treated and released from a nearby hospital after suffering "superficial puncture wounds" and two others were treated at the facility's medical unit. The medium-security prison holds nearly 1,200 inmates.

The agency's interim executive director, Scott Crow, says prison staff broke up the fights before more serious injuries could occur.