HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — A Northwest Indiana man charged with participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol could face trial in Washington on misdemeanor counts.

Kash Lee Kelly, 32, of Hammond, appeared Thursday before a federal magistrate to face charges of illegal entry into a restricted federal building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He could face more than six months in prison if convicted, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.