Northern lights a 'big miss,' US space forecaster says Dec. 10, 2020 Updated: Dec. 10, 2020 3:17 p.m.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An initially promising U.S. forecast for the northern lights has gone bust.
Stargazers in the continental 48 states have essentially zero chance of seeing the astronomical phenomenon this week, the head of operations at the U.S. government's space weather prediction center said Thursday.