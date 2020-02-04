Northern Kentucky parks get state grants for upgrades

WILDER, Ky. (AP) — Four northern Kentucky cities were selected to receive state grants to make improvements to parks and community spaces.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Department for Local Government Commissioner Dennis Keene announced the funding on Monday for the cities of Wilder, Dayton, Covington and Bromley.

Wilder was awarded $250,000 to build a community amphitheater because city residents have expressed interest in a venue for outdoor performances and social gatherings.

Dayton was awarded $91,043 to update trails at Sargeant Park. The project will construct 2.2 miles (3.5 kilometers) of trails for hiking, walking and biking.

Covington was awarded $81,755 to help with the redevelopment of Barb Cook Park. The city plans to update several areas including basketball courts, soccer goals, shelters and landscaping.

Bromley was awarded $75,000 to construct a shelter, restroom and concession area at Bromley Park that will provide a place for family gatherings and civic events.

“Today’s grants will improve Northern Kentucky parks and repair and upgrade basketball courts and soccer fields for our youth. These upgrades will further Northern Kentucky’s momentum as a prime destination for business relocation," Beshear said.