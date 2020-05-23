Northern Illinois put under tornado watch on Saturday

Northern Illinois was put on a tornado watch Saturday afternoon until 8 p.m. by the National Weather Service as a storm packing 60 mph winds and hail moved from the western part of the state toward Chicago.

The weather service's declaration of tornado watches in northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, northwest Indiana and eastern Iowa signal a stormy holiday weekend that could cause more flooding and severe thunderstorms, the Chicago Tribune reported.

And though the stormy weather could extend through the weekend, the weather service expects the brunt of the severe weather to hit the Chicago area on Saturday. But weather service meteorologist Matt Friedlein said if there is flooding, it will not be as bad as the flooding in the region last weekend.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-60s near Lake Michigan and into the upper 70s inland on Saturday and reach the mid-80s Sunday and Monday. And it's going to feel warmer than that because it is expected to be more humid.