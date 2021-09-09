North Macedonia government to meet over deadly hospital fire Sep. 9, 2021 Updated: Sep. 9, 2021 3:02 a.m.
1 of23 Police officers and forensics investigate the site at a burned out makeshift hospital after a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 A police officer walks past burned hospital equipment on the site of a destroyed field hospital following a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The government of North Macedonia will hold an emergency meeting Thursday over a fire overnight that ripped through a field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients, leaving numerous people dead. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of23
4 of23 Police officers secure the area for forensics team to investigate the site of destroyed field hospital following a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The government of North Macedonia will hold an emergency meeting Thursday over a fire overnight that ripped through a field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients, leaving numerous people dead. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Police and forensic officers investigate the site of destroyed field hospital following a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The government of North Macedonia will hold an emergency meeting Thursday over a fire overnight that ripped through a field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients, leaving numerous people dead. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of23
7 of23 A police officer looks at a bed at the site of a fire in a makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The government of North Macedonia will hold an emergency meeting Thursday over a fire overnight that ripped through a field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients, leaving at least 10 people dead. Visar Kryeziu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Police officers and forensics investigate the site at a burned out makeshift hospital after a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of23
10 of23 Police officers and forensics investigate the site at a burned out makeshift hospital after a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Police officers guard the access to a burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less 12 of23
13 of23 A burned out makeshift hospital stands after a fire in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Investigators work at the site of a burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less 15 of23
16 of23 Firemen and police officers stand near a burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern town of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in Tetovo. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Firemen and police officers stand near a burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern town of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients in Tetovo. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less 18 of23
19 of23 Investigators work at the site of a burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's northwestern city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. The blaze occurred late Wednesday at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 Forensics and police officers work near a burned out makeshift hospital after a fire in North Macedonia's western city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Police and public health officials in North Macedonia say at least 10 people have died and many others have been injured by a fire at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less 21 of23
22 of23 Firemen talk to each other standing near the burned out makeshift hospital in North Macedonia's western city of Tetovo, early Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Police and public health officials in North Macedonia say at least 10 people have died and many others have been injured by a fire at the makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients. Boris Grdanoski/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia's government will hold an emergency meeting Thursday over a fire overnight that ripped through a field hospital set up to treat COVID-19 patients, leaving at least 14 people dead.
The blaze broke out late Wednesday in the western city of Tetovo, where the hospital had been set up following a recent spike in infections in the region that left local hospitals full.