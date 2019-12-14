North Dakota sets record oil production with 1.5M barrels

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's mineral resources director said Friday the state reached a production record of 1.5 million barrels of oil per day.

The figures Lynn Helms released reflect the month of October. The increase comes a month after production had dropped to 1.44 million barrels per day. The Bismarck Tribune reported that rainy weather in September hampered activity because roads were closed.

“It should be a very happy holiday for the state of North Dakota,” Helms said.

She said she expects production will continue to increase in the Bakken for the foreseeable future because OPEC and Russia agreed to curb oil outputs this month to reduce an abundant global supply.

“It should result in small increments of production growth through the year 2020,” Helms said.