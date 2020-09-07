North Dakota sees 171 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials reported an additional 171 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, and no additional deaths.

The new figures bring the total number of positive cases in North Dakota to 13,801. There have been 156 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Officials say 68 people are currently in the hospital with the virus.

On Tuesday, state and local health officials in Grand Forks will be working with the University of North Dakota and the North Dakota National Guard to host a walk-up testing site. Testing at the university's High Performance Center will be open to the public. Anyone age 5 or older may get tested, even if asymptomatic.

There will be no cost for the testing.