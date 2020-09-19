North Dakota reports 8 deaths, all in Morton County

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials on Saturday reported eight more coronavirus-related deaths, all in Morton County.

The deaths included a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s, three men in their 80s and three men in their 90s. All had underlying health conditions.

Neighboring Burleigh County, which includes the Bismarck metropolitan area, tallied eight deaths from Wednesday through Friday but none on Saturday.

The state’s death toll from the coronavirus is 192.

Newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the general population statewide totaled 379, active cases reached 3,096, and hospitalizations totaled 78. Active cases and hospitalizations were daily highs.

The new cases reported Saturday were in 38 of North Dakota’s 53 counties.