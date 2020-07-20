North Dakota reports 1st COVID death in Williams County

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota health officials said Monday another person has died of complications related to the coronavirus and 107 additional people have tested positive.

According to the state Department of Health,, a woman in her 70s from Williams County with underlying health conditions died from COVID-19. That raises North Dakota’s death toll to 93 since the pandemic began.

The Bismarck Tribune reported it’s the first pandemic-related death in Williams County, where cases have doubled in the past week.

State officials reported Monday the number of people testing positive statewide has risen to 5,126. Cass and Grand Forks counties each reported 24 new cases while Williams County had 22 new cases and Burleigh County 17.

The number of active cases and hospitalizations both reached new highs in North Dakota on Monday.

The number of active cases statewide rose to 814, up 18 over the previous day and 15 more than the previous daily high on Friday.

The number of patients hospitalized with the disease increased to 47, two higher than Sunday’s record. There have been 305 North Dakotans hospitalized with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.